The Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing Christmas gifts to children ages 14 and under.
We’ve made it simpler and safer to adopt an Angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year through virtual adoptions and drive-thru gift drop-offs.
If you'd like to financially help support our Angel Tree program, please consider making a donation.
You can adopt an Angel online at salarmy.us/ntxangel.
Additionally, Forgotten Angel tags are also available for selection on Salvation Army Angel Trees at participating Walmart and mall locations. By picking a Forgotten Angel tag, you help us make Christmas happen for those who were adopted but their wishes weren't fulfilled and are still in need of a gift.
Mall Tree Locations
The last day to adopt an Angel is December 3. All gifts must be returned by December 4.
You can drop off your gift through a drive-thru drop-off format at multiple sites across North Texas from 11:30AM - 5:30PM. Make sure your gifts are bagged per Angel and ensure that the corresponding Angel code is included inside the bag.
Parking Lot Drive-Thru Locations
The Salvation Army Locations:
Locations will be closed Thanksgiving Day & Friday after Thanksgiving.
Can’t adopt an Angel this year? There are two ways you can help support the Angel Tree program:
Donate to help Hope March On this Christmas for North Texans in need