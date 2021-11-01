Angel Tree Image

Angel Tree

The Angel Tree program helps families in need by providing Christmas gifts to children ages 14 and under.

Important Dates

  • September 1 - October 8: Online registration window for the Angel Tree program
  • November 5: Public, online adoption begins, and Forgotten Angel adoptions begin at participating mall partners
  • December 3: Last day to adopt an Angel
  • December 3-4: Gift drop-offs occur with drive-thru locations all across North Texas
  • December 14-20: Distribution of gifts to families take place

Give Hope this Christmas by Adopting an Angel

We’ve made it simpler and safer to adopt an Angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree this year through virtual adoptions and drive-thru gift drop-offs.

If you'd like to financially help support our Angel Tree program, please consider making a donation.

1. Adopt an Angel

You can adopt an Angel online at salarmy.us/ntxangel.

Additionally, Forgotten Angel tags are also available for selection on Salvation Army Angel Trees at participating Walmart and mall locations. By picking a Forgotten Angel tag, you help us make Christmas happen for those who were adopted but their wishes weren't fulfilled and are still in need of a gift.

 

Mall Tree Locations

NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75225
Level one between Macy's and Dillards
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Next to Sephora
Northeast Mall
1101 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Center court, near Starbucks and Macy's
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Grand court
Golden Triangle Mall
2201 S. I-35E
Denton, TX 76205
Macy's wing beside Barnes & Noble
Hulen Mall
4800 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Lower Macy's wing next to Forever 21 and Express
The Parks at Arlington
3811 S. Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015
Next to Forever 21
 
 

The last day to adopt an Angel is December 3. All gifts must be returned by December 4.

2. Drop Off Your Gift

You can drop off your gift through a drive-thru drop-off format at multiple sites across North Texas from 11:30AM - 5:30PM. Make sure your gifts are bagged per Angel and ensure that the corresponding Angel code is included inside the bag.

 

Parking Lot Drive-Thru Locations

NorthPark Center
8687 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75225
Small portion of the Northeast parking lot
Galleria Dallas
13350 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Driveway, near Grand Lux Café
Northeast Mall
1101 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Quicklotz parking lot on the corner of NE Mall Blvd and Airport Freeway
The Shops at Willow Bend
6121 W Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Parking Lot E, near the intersection of Chapel Hill Blvd. and Dallas Pkwy / Dallas North Tollway
Golden Triangle Mall
2201 S. I-35E
Denton, TX 76205
Food Court Parking Lot
Hulen Mall
4800 S. Hulen St.
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Macy's parking lot facing Interstate Highway 820
The Parks at Arlington
3811 S. Cooper Street
Arlington, TX 76015
Macy's overflow lot
 

The Salvation Army Locations: 

Plano Corps
3528 E. 14th St.
Plano, TX 75074
Weekdays from 10:00 a.m - 2:00 p.m.
Dallas Warehouse
9216 Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas, Texas 75235
Weekdays from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm 
Ft. Worth Warehouse
229 E. Felix Street
Ft. Worth, Texas 76115
Weekdays from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm 

Locations will be closed Thanksgiving Day & Friday after Thanksgiving.

3. Support the Program

Can’t adopt an Angel this year? There are two ways you can help support the Angel Tree program:

Donate to help Hope March On this Christmas for North Texans in need

Volunteer your time this Christmas season