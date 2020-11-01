Leading the Fight for Good in North Texas Image

Leading the Fight for Good in North Texas

The Salvation Army of North Texas works to address the startling realities of addiction, homelessness, and poverty.

Transforming Lives Across North Texas

 As the region’s largest social service provider, The Salvation Army enables God-powered transformations
across Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant Counties.

COVID-19 Services

The pandemic has brought on new challenges for North Texans. See how we're meeting the need.

Food Assistance During COVID-19

The Salvation Army believes that no one should have to go without basic supplies. We are committed to helping our neighbors in North Texas.

Food pantry hours

Ministry

Our North Texas Area Corps are busy holding COVID-19-responsible worship services each Sunday. Together, we're stronger in prayer.

Fighting Poverty, Addiction, and Homelessness

Devoted to transforming lives in North Texas through service, love, and meaningful change.

Poverty

Roughly 10 percent of North Texans struggle against poverty every year. With a footprint across over 4,000 square miles no organization is better suited to serve our community. Locations throughout the North Texas area – like the Oak Cliff Community Center in Dallas and our Mabee Social Services Center – offer Christmas assistance, food pantries, and other services to help the most vulnerable members of our community

Addiction

One in five North Texas children lives in a home with drug or alcohol abuse. Our outcome-focused recovery programs offer hope and brighter futures for families across the region. Our Adult Rehabilitation Centers in Dallas and Fort Worth treat both the causes and symptoms of alcoholism and drug addiction so that children can get their parents back.

Homelessness

Homelessness in North Texas is a challenge we need to solve, with 200,00 people at risk of joining the nearly 7,000 North Texans who currently find themselves without a safe place to sleep at night. This year alone, our homeless shelters in Denton, Dallas, and elsewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have provided more than 102,948 nights of security for our brothers and sisters living on the streets.

Serving Every Way We Can

EMERGENCY FAMILY SERVICES

For the out-of-work and for the thousands of working poor who are employed but still living paycheck to paycheck, The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance to help get families through crisis situations:

One month housing/utility payment

Three-day family grocery/food bag

214-637-8100
Loving Others as Christ Loves Us

We're committed to both the physical and spiritual needs of the most vulnerable in North Texas. See how we worship, pray, and serve.

Our Ministry

The Greatest Need right now is

FINANCIAL & RENTAL ASSISTANCE

This year, the need is greater
than ever

With fewer Red Kettles to aid those most vulnerable, your gift helps Rescue Christmas for North Texans in need

