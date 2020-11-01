Poverty Roughly 10 percent of North Texans struggle against poverty every year. With a footprint across over 4,000 square miles no organization is better suited to serve our community. Locations throughout the North Texas area – like the Oak Cliff Community Center in Dallas and our Mabee Social Services Center – offer Christmas assistance, food pantries, and other services to help the most vulnerable members of our community

Addiction One in five North Texas children lives in a home with drug or alcohol abuse. Our outcome-focused recovery programs offer hope and brighter futures for families across the region. Our Adult Rehabilitation Centers in Dallas and Fort Worth treat both the causes and symptoms of alcoholism and drug addiction so that children can get their parents back.